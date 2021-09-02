Ethos targets £500m GWP by 2022

Ethos has plans to reach £500m in GWP by the end of next year as it targets further deals, according to Ethos Broking UK CEO, Richard Tuplin.

Earlier this summer, the broker expanded its footprint in East Anglia through the acquisition of Drayton Insurance Services, one of the largest brokers within the area.

The deal is Ethos’ third acquisition this year, and it was made through its Norwich-based regional broking hub, Hugh J Boswell. Tuplin told Insurance Age that the purchase initially came