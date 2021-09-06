Broking success: Carrot and no stick

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

▶ When and why was Carrot set up?

Carrot was founded back in 2010 by Nick Corrie and Alan Cottrill. It’s part of a wider group called Trak Global, a business to business that provides telematics insight to the insurance industry.

The rationale for setting up Carrot was to bring our business into the consumer experience, and in dialoguing with the insurers, all of them were saying that telematics is the way forward.

Through Carrot, we had the opportunity to get information that then could be