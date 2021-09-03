Survey - Broker training: Training to gain

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

As the UK slowly reopens following the impact of Covid-19, the focus of many brokers is now on business growth.

An Insurance Age survey, carried out in partnership with Idex Consulting, found that almost 86% of owners and senior managers planned to grow their business by 10% or more in the next three years.

Half this number were planning growth of more than 20% in the same time period.

Appetite for growth of 10% or more was slightly lower – at 75% among businesses with an annual GWP of less