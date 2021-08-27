Insurance Age

Insurance Age Top 100: Should your firm be in the list?

Planning for the expert supplement has begun, so if you’re an independent broker with GWP over £12m, and haven’t been invited before, please do get in touch.

Insurance Age has begun to invite submissions for its Top 100 Independent Broker supplement which is published in November.

UK regional general insurance brokers with a GWP of more than £12m are eligible. If you think your business should feature in the rankings, please email editor Sian Barton, on [email protected] with

