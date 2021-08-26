GRP’s Higos buys in Penzance
Global Risk Partners (GRP) has extended its footprint in Cornwall via its South West hub Higos Insurance buying Penzance broker Jacksons.
The business, also known as Web Shaw, has been providing insurance solutions to commercial and private clients since 1923.
Team
The three owners, Steve Moses, Ian Eccles and David Hosken, and all the staff will be staying with Jacksons after completion.
They will remain based at the firm’s office in Penzance, and will continue to write business under the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA slams firms for “weakness” over fair value rules
- Romero opens seventh office
- Brokers "cautiously optimistic" about growth as pandemic restrictions lift
- FCA updates dual pricing rules
- GRP takes retail CEO from Marsh
- Simply Business teams up with RSA
- Tysers implements cloud-based automation platform