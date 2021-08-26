GRP’s Higos buys in Penzance

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has extended its footprint in Cornwall via its South West hub Higos Insurance buying Penzance broker Jacksons.

The business, also known as Web Shaw, has been providing insurance solutions to commercial and private clients since 1923.

Team

The three owners, Steve Moses, Ian Eccles and David Hosken, and all the staff will be staying with Jacksons after completion.

They will remain based at the firm’s office in Penzance, and will continue to write business under the