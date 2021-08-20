Talbot Jones targets further growth after March Insurance deal

Talbot Jones has revealed plans to reach £2m in GWP by 2026 as it targets making further deals, according to managing director Richard Talbot-Jones.

Earlier this week, the broker announced it had expanded into Wales through its purchase of March Insurance Services.

Gateshead-based Talbot Jones is primarily focused on commercial lines, specialising in professional indemnity (PI), directors and officers (D&O), and charity insurance.

Talbot-Jones told Insurance Age that he set up his own