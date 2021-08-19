Insurance Age

Brokers and loss adjusters – can it be a winning partnership?

jigsaw-pieces
  • Rachel Gordon
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

When brokers do their utmost to ensure clients gain the best possible result following a claim, there are smiles all round.

But much depends on the loss adjuster who oversees the process and this can be hit or miss. Will they be responsive, empathetic and agree a full settlement or will they be over worked, elusive and obdurate if there is a sticking point over indemnity?

Because there can be uncertainty, brokers may – in the case of large claims – seek to influence which loss adjuster is

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Ross Dingwall moves to Partners& from Hiscox
  2. Clear reports increased turnover in 2020 results
  3. Flock reveals expansion plans as it looks to grow in the broker space
  4. Covid BI claims payments near £1bn
  5. A-Plan sets sights on commercial market
  6. Admiral profit soars by 76% in first half of 2021
  7. People Moves: 16 - 20 August 2021

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: