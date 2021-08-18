Insurance Age

Insurance premiums drop 16.9% for young van drivers


Insurance premiums for van drivers under 25 have dropped by 16.9% in the last 12 months, according to data analysis from Consumer Intelligence.

However, the business added that the cost of an average annual policy remains high at £2,762.


Data further revealed that the other two age demographics – those aged 25-49 and the over-50s – saw premiums rise 2.3% and 2%, respectively, over the same period.

The research suggests that this increase helped balance out the average market-wide cost of

