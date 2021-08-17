Ross Dingwall moves to Partners& from Hiscox

Partners& has hired Ross Dingwall as managing partner (Scotland), a newly created role.

Dingwall joins Partners& from Hiscox, where he has held a number of roles since 2000, including UK sales director, UK broker channel managing director and most recently, distribution director, overseeing broker, direct, schemes, partnerships and marketing.

He was also a member of Hiscox’s UK leadership team for the last 12 years and partner since 2014.

At Partners&, he will report to Aaron Devitt, who