Essex Insurance Brokers bought by Aston Lark

Peter Blanc
  • Insurance Age staff
Essex Insurance Brokers has become the latest addition to the Aston Lark Group, the Chartered insurance broker backed by Goldman Sachs.

Established in 1964 and based in Hornchurch, Essex Insurance Brokers serves both personal and business clients nationwide, with a particular specialism in the film and visual arts insurance sector, complementing the services of Aston Lark’s Performance Film & Media brand.

The deal follows Aston Lark’s buy of Plester Group which took place just last week.

