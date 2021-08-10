Insurance Age

People Moves: 9 - 13 August 2021

people and processes
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Featuring: Hazleton Mountford, Zego, FSCS, MCE, SchemeServe

Hazelton Mountford expands Worcester city HQ team
Caera Spratley has joined the expanding insurance experts as an account handler after gaining three years’ experience as a claims handler, in a previous role.

Spratley hopes to move between the let property and commercial arms of the business to gain full knowledge and experience within the chartered firm. She will shortly start to work towards the Certificate in Insurance from the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Essex Insurance Brokers bought by Aston Lark
  2. Right Choice buys Moorhouse
  3. Willis: Predator or Prey?
  4. UK Broker Awards: 2021 Shortlist announced
  5. Allianz Holdings reveals drop in GWP in first half of 2021
  6. Private client MGA launched
  7. MBO for Blythin & Brown

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: