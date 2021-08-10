People Moves: 9 - 13 August 2021

Featuring: Hazleton Mountford, Zego, FSCS, MCE, SchemeServe

Hazelton Mountford expands Worcester city HQ team

Caera Spratley has joined the expanding insurance experts as an account handler after gaining three years’ experience as a claims handler, in a previous role.

Spratley hopes to move between the let property and commercial arms of the business to gain full knowledge and experience within the chartered firm. She will shortly start to work towards the Certificate in Insurance from the