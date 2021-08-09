Right Choice buys Moorhouse

Right Choice Holdings has completes the acquisition of Moorhouse Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

Based in Caerphilly, Moorhouse Group distribute products to commercial customers digitally under the Constructaquote brand as well as wholesaling through regulated insurance brokers and in person through a team of advisers.

According to a joint statement operations in Caerphilly will be expanded in the coming months and the acquisition will present no disruption or changes to service for the