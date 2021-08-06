MBO for Blythin & Brown

Jonathan Blythin and Richard Picton have completed a management buyout (MBO) of Blythin & Brown.

Both have been longstanding members of the management team and took the step following the retirement of shareholders.

The Leicestershire-based insurance broker has been providing insurance solutions to its customers for over 50 years, specialising in general commercial insurance, with an extensive track record in the construction, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Legacy

Richard Picton, director