Russell Bence joins Think Insurance
Russell Bence has been appointed commercial director at Think Insurance, a specialist broker based in the West Midlands.
The move, first revealed by sister title Post, sees Bence move across from Complete cover Group which he joined in 2019 as MD of broking.
Russell joins an existing team made up of Garrath Hussey (company director), Richard Fullerton (company director), Colin Gregg (co-founder) and James Wapples (operations director).
Prior to joining Complete Cover Group Bence spent less
