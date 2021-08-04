UK Broker Awards: 2021 Shortlist announced

Insurance Age is delighted to reveal the nominees for the 2021 UK Broker Awards.

This year the ceremony will take place in person at the Broker Expo on 11 November. The Expo, takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena (formerly known as the Ricoh) and, as ever, is free to attend for insurance brokers.

Book your place today to be at the event where brokers do business and see the winners of the UK Broker Awards.

The shortlisted candidates were selected by a team of expert judges at a