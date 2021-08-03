Gauntlet buys Three Sixty in first deal under GRP ownership

High net worth broker Gauntlet Insurance Services (Gauntlet), part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has announced its first deal since it was acquired by GRP in 2019.

Gauntlet has agreed to purchase 100% of the share capital of Bolton-based Three Sixty Insure for an undisclosed sum.

According to GRP, founder Sam Cowen, his wife Julie and the rest of the team will stay with the business under new ownership.

Clients

Three Sixty was established in 2008 as a niche private client broker, also