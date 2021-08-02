Ceta Insurance adds Topsail to wholesale panel

Ceta stated that, while it already offers brokers instant access to quotes from a panel of UK boat insurers, the partnership with Topsail will enable it to further expand its boat insurance offering, and benefit from Topsail’s knowledge and experience within the sector.

Topsail has insured the sailing community throughout the UK and worldwide for 25 years, providing competitive and comprehensive cover for yachts, motorboats, sailing dinghies, small craft, ribs, sports boats, inland crafts and