Aon: Executive committee shuffled post-deal collapse
Julie Page is to remain as head of Aon’s UK business following a group-wide leadership restructure.
According to documents on the Aon website, Page is CEO for the United Kingdom and will remain at the helm as Aon forges ahead without WTW.
When the deal was still in play Page was announced as head of the to-be-merged Aon and WTW UK operations.
Lambros Lambrou also remains as CEO of Commercial Risk.
Blocked
The reshuffle was announced in the wake of the merger collapse with WTW which fell
