Qlaims moves into personal lines

Qlaims has announced the launch of Qlaims Assistance, a personal lines product which reportedly appoints an FCA regulated loss adjuster to negotiate and project manage household claims.

According to the managing general agent, the policies can be purchased as ancillary cover by personal lines brokers through Qlaims’ quote-and-bind portal, U-Quote.

It added that the cover could alternatively be embedded into a home policy wording by brokers, MGAs, or insurers wanting to provide independent and