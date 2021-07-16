Somerset Bridge Group posts £42.4m loss

Somerset Bridge Group has reported a £42m loss for the full year 2020.

In figures posted on Companies House the business showed that turnover increased to £103.3m (2019: £75.5). Admin expenses were £84.8m, up from £82.9m the previous year. Taking other factors into account the business made a comprehensive loss of £42.4m (2019: £42.3m).

However, its Ebitda moved into the black hitting £18.4m compared to a loss of £7.5m. The business rebranded from Eldon Insurance in 2019.

Divisions

