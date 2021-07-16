Brokers commit to flexible working model as Covid restrictions lift

Brokers have said that they will adopt a hybrid working approach for their businesses ahead of the UK government lifting coronavirus restrictions on Monday, 19 July.

As the so-called ‘freedom day’ draws near, where working from home and face-covering directives will change, brokers revealed they would be cautious when it comes to returning to the office.

Nick Houghton, JMG Group CEO, commented: “We’re going to be sensible and cautious, so nothing changes as far as I’m concerned on the 19th of