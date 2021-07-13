Insurance Age

Brokers predict rise in consolidation among niche players

  Insurance Age staff
Specialist brokers have pinpointed that the largest threat they are facing is the rise of digital intermediaries, according to research by Ecclesiastical.

The survey showed that 57% of the 200 broker respondents said digital intermediaries were a threat to their business. This was followed by direct insurance (50%) and peer-to-peer insurance (41%).

When asked about future trends, eight out of ten specialists predicted that there would be increased consolidation among niche brokers in response

