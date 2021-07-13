People Moves: 12-16 July 2021
Featuring: Beazley, Gallagher, Tegron, Ceta Insurance, Axa XL
Beazley names chief operating officer
Beazley has appointed Troy Dehmann as chief operating officer (COO) with immediate effect. He also joins Beazley’s executive committee and will be based in London.
In his most recent role, Dehmann was global COO for finance operations and core finance at HSBC. Prior to joining HSBC, he held several banking roles at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase in New York.
Adrian Cox
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- The Blog Spot: The Masked Broker
- Aston Lark buys golf specialist
- Motor premiums drop 8.4% year-on-year
- FCA fines Lloyds Bank £90.7m for failings in home insurance renewal letters
- European Commission clears Aon/WTW merger
- Partners& boss highlights advice-led focus after Kudos buy
- Global industry leaders set up the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance