People Moves: 12-16 July 2021

Featuring: Beazley, Gallagher, Tegron, Ceta Insurance, Axa XL

Beazley names chief operating officer

Beazley has appointed Troy Dehmann as chief operating officer (COO) with immediate effect. He also joins Beazley’s executive committee and will be based in London.

In his most recent role, Dehmann was global COO for finance operations and core finance at HSBC. Prior to joining HSBC, he held several banking roles at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase in New York.

Adrian Cox