Hedron adds Zurich to panel

Zurich Insurance has joined the Hedron Network panel, a move revealed by sister title Post.

David Hopwood, CEO of Hedron, said: “This is a major coup for Hedron. Zurich is one of the most reputable names in insurance and their offering significantly enhances our panel.”

The news follows the decision by Markel to become a Hedron panel insurer in June.

Service

Hopwood explained that the proposition will be “service-led, with the Zurich team working proactively with Hedron Network partner