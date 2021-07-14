Hedron adds Zurich to panel
Zurich Insurance has joined the Hedron Network panel, a move revealed by sister title Post.
David Hopwood, CEO of Hedron, said: “This is a major coup for Hedron. Zurich is one of the most reputable names in insurance and their offering significantly enhances our panel.”
The news follows the decision by Markel to become a Hedron panel insurer in June.
Service
Hopwood explained that the proposition will be “service-led, with the Zurich team working proactively with Hedron Network partner
