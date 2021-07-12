Admiral flags “higher than expected” profit
Admiral Group has predicted higher than expected Group profit before tax for the first half of 2021 in the range of £450m to £500m in a trading update issued today (12 July).
The provider said that the stronger result is due to unusually positive development in the cost of UK motor bodily injury claims from a number of prior underwriting years which has led to higher reserve releases and profit commission revenue. It has not changed its approach to claims reserving.
Claims frequency
Furthermor
