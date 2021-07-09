The Blog Spot: The Masked Broker

The wearing of a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 seems to have morphed into a strange and vicious culture war.

I’m not sure why wearing a small strip of cloth over your nose and mouth (yes, it goes over the nose too for you at the back) became so divisive.

There are numerous scientific studies that point to masks helping to slow the spread of the virus.

Protection

It is a very simple act, not particularly uncomfortable, and offers you the chance to protect yourself as well as other