Insurance Age

Partners& boss highlights advice-led focus after Kudos buy

Phil Barton
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The purchase of loss adjuster Kudos is “a good example of innovation in the sector”, according to Partners& chief executive officer Phil Barton.

Barton explained that the driving force behind the deal, which was flagged last month, was the desire to make the experience at claim better for clients.

He commented: “The deal came about because we were looking to enhance our client proposition and specifically looking to excel in the areas of risk identification and claims recovery. And in the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. UK boss Middle lifts lid on Ageas's restructure and job cuts
  2. FCA fines Lloyds Bank £90.7m for failings in home insurance renewal letters
  3. Interview: Focus on service
  4. FCA warns of Beagle Insurance clone
  5. FCA puts diversity under the microscope
  6. Video: Aviva Q&A - Everything you need to know about supply chains
  7. Police in nationwide ghost broking crackdown

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: