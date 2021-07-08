Biba reports a 36% turnover slump due to Covid-19

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has reported a 36% turnover drop for the full year ending 31 December 2020.

Biba files its accounts as a small business and, as such, the document on Companies House does not show profit and loss.

During 2020 the body was forced to cancel its conference, which accounts for a significant chunk of its income, due to Covid-19.

Financial shock

A spokesperson explained: “Though its 2020 turnover was reduced by almost 36% on the previous year