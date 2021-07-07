FCA warns of Beagle Insurance clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned customers about a clone insurance operation operating under the name Beagle Insurance.

Beagle Insurance is using some of the details from authorised firm Medical Travel Compared, which is domiciled in Gibraltar, in order to scam people in the UK.

Targets

The FCA warned: “Almost all firms and individuals carrying out financial services activities in the UK have to be authorised or registered by us. This firm is not authorised or registered by us but