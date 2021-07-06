Interview: Focus on service

Drew Wilding Dallas, which is based in Settle, North Yorkshire, was launched last month by Simon Drew and Mark Wilding.

Prior to setting up the venture they both worked for Marsh Commercial.

Drew explained that one of the reasons they struck out on their own is because they wanted to offer clients a full service.

Drew commented: “I had been there about seven years and Mark had been there longer. One of the key reasons for going was being able to offer clients a full service.”

Package

He