Aston Lark adds wholesale specialist to portfolio

ES Risks has been acquired by Aston Lark in a move which adds a team of 45 to the consolidator’s roster.

The business, established in 2007, is based in London and provides bespoke and niche wholesale (re)insurance facilities to industry clients which include brokers, MGAs and (re)insurers across some 20 countries.

According to Aston Lark, the ES Risk team cover all classes of business, from aviation and marine to surety and super yachts.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, said: “The ES