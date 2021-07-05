Biba launches home insurance scheme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has launched a new scheme in partnership with Reading-based insurtech OneClickCover.

The fresh product is said to offer members access to a data-driven online home insurance platform that provides customers a quote in a few seconds, using just the property address.

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at Biba, commented: “We’re delighted to bring this comprehensive and easy to use product to members, providing them with a new platform to