Biba enhances travel scheme cover

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) Holiday Travel+ and Sports Travel+ schemes, from Jackson Lee Underwriting (JLU), now include an enhanced Covid-19 extension for those vaccinated travelling to countries in Europe where Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have advised against “all but essential travel” due to Covid-19.

It provides cancellation cover and medical expenses costs for those who have been vaccinated and wish to travel to places that the FCDO advise