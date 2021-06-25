Brokers urged to take action to tackle reputational damage
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has held its first virtual general insurance conference, in which it discussed shaping the future of insurance and innovating solutions for emerging risks.
During the president’s forum session, chaired by Julie Page, president of the CII and CEO of Aon UK, panellists touched on the issue of building public trust in the insurance industry.
Page admitted that there was work to be done to address the negativity from personal lines pricing issues and from
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- TL Dallas takes from Marsh to launch new division
- Arch Re buys Somerset Bridge
- Former Brightside boss Mark Cliff joins Hiscox
- How can insurance grow its social media reach?
- Motor insurers urged to evolve to meet changing customer needs
- People Moves: 21 - 25 June
- HRH The Prince of Wales launches insurance task force to fight climate change