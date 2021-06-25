Brokers urged to take action to tackle reputational damage

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has held its first virtual general insurance conference, in which it discussed shaping the future of insurance and innovating solutions for emerging risks.

During the president’s forum session, chaired by Julie Page, president of the CII and CEO of Aon UK, panellists touched on the issue of building public trust in the insurance industry.

Page admitted that there was work to be done to address the negativity from personal lines pricing issues and from