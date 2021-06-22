TL Dallas takes from Marsh to launch new division

TL Dallas has launched a new division headed by experienced duo Simon Drew and Mark Wilding, formerly of Marsh Commercial.

Dallas Wilding Drew is based in Settle, North Yorkshire and has been developed to service customers in the local area and further afield as part of the network of TL Dallas operations.

Tim Mortimer, commercial managing director at Bradford-headquartered TL Dallas, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Simon to the TL Dallas group. They are both first rate operators