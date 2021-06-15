Peach Pi partners with Tapoly on freelancer cover

Niche insurer Peach Pi has partnered with insurtech MGA, Tapoly, to provide bespoke insurance for freelancers and micro SMEs operating in the health and wellbeing sector. The flexible product includes cover for professional indemnity, public liability and treatment risk, with the option to include employers’ liability.

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, founder of Tapoly, commented: “We identified a number of professions within the health and well-being sector who would value the option to purchase cover