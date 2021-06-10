Wednesbury broker dies after stabbing

A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man stabbed in Wednesbury town centre this week.

Moses Smith has been remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (10 June).

The 38-year-old, of Lindon Road, Brownhills, is accused of killing Abdi Mohamed on Tuesday (8 June).

Mohamed was found in Upper High Street with serious neck injuries and rushed to hospital. However, the 26-year-old sadly died soon after his arrival.

Mohamed, described by his