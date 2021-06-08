Broker staff member "critical" after knife attack outside office in the Midlands

A man has been arrested following a knife attack outside insurance broker Easy4Insurance, also known as the Insurance Bureau/Bromwich Insurance, today (8 June).

West Midlands Police confirmed: “We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of carrying out a knife attack on another man in Upper High Street, Wednesbury, this afternoon.

“We were alerted just before 12.15pm to the incident which is believed to be a targeted attack.”

The police also said that a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital in a