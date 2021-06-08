Insurance Age

Broker staff member "critical" after knife attack outside office in the Midlands

police
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

A man has been arrested following a knife attack outside insurance broker Easy4Insurance, also known as the Insurance Bureau/Bromwich Insurance, today (8 June).

West Midlands Police confirmed: “We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of carrying out a knife attack on another man in Upper High Street, Wednesbury, this afternoon.

“We were alerted just before 12.15pm to the incident which is believed to be a targeted attack.”

The police also said that a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital in a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. SSP staff slashed by half following Volaris deal
  2. FSCS declares unrated Gefion has failed
  3. RSA boss Egan commits regional broker focus following Intact takeover
  4. Brightside's MGA Kitsune sold to XS Direct
  5. People Moves: 7-11 June 2021
  6. The stats: June 2021 - The Acturis Premium Index
  7. Simply Business adds RSA to panel

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: