People Moves: 7-11 June 2021

Featuring: Flood Re, ERS, Gallagher

Floor Re makes senior appointments

Flood Re announced that it has expanded its senior team with four hires, appointing Andrea Santolalla, Stuart Logue, Emily White, and Jean Sharp.

Andrea Santolalla will take on the role of director of operations, overseeing claims and underwriting, operations, outsourcing, and IT and data functions. Previously, Andrea was COO of Hiscox Special Risks and has 15 years’ international experience in re/insurance and banking.

St