Insurance Age

People Moves: 7-11 June 2021

people
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Featuring: Flood Re, ERS, Gallagher

Floor Re makes senior appointments
Flood Re announced that it has expanded its senior team with four hires, appointing Andrea Santolalla, Stuart Logue, Emily White, and Jean Sharp.

Andrea Santolalla will take on the role of director of operations, overseeing claims and underwriting, operations, outsourcing, and IT and data functions. Previously, Andrea was COO of Hiscox Special Risks and has 15 years’ international experience in re/insurance and banking.

St

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. SSP staff slashed by half following Volaris deal
  2. Brightside's MGA Kitsune sold to XS Direct
  3. RSA boss Egan commits regional broker focus following Intact takeover
  4. The stats: June 2021 - The Acturis Premium Index
  5. Market moves - June 2021
  6. Simply Business adds RSA to panel
  7. Ghost broking remains "significant threat", warns Aviva

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: