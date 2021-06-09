Broking success: Broking revolution

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

The UK motor insurance market has hit the headlines recently with Bennetts joining the Right Choice stable and shining a light on a market worth a staggering £14.2bn. All indications are showing that the market will top £15bn by 2025, despite Covid-19 causing an c8% drop in GWP over 2020 due to rate reductions, reduced claims frequency & reduced demand in the lockdowns.

In a space dominated by giants, like Direct Line and Admiral, true brokers must specialise to succeed, resulting in a breed