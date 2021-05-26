Pen Underwriting builds out D&O capacity

Pen Underwriting is set to expand its presence in the directors’ & officers’ liability (D&O) insurance market by exploring and building out new niche industry segments both in the UK and overseas.

As it builds out its D&O capacity, the MGA appointed Neil Bowdrey to the newly created role of head of D&O. Bowdrey is set to join Pen’s UK office this week and will report to Adrian Scott, managing director of international & financial lines.

Momentum

Scott commented: “D&O is a dynamic market with