CII New Generation group warns on customer trust as report highlights barriers

A new report produced by the Chartered Insurance Institute’s (CII) New Generation Broking Group has found that building trust in the insurance sector is one of the industry’s ongoing problems, with customers finding it difficult to see the value of insurance.

Research carried out by the CII has suggested that insurance brokers could add huge value to SMEs. However, as consumers grow doubtful about the products and services available, brokers have to overcome quite a few barriers in order to