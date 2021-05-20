CII New Generation group warns on customer trust as report highlights barriers
A new report produced by the Chartered Insurance Institute’s (CII) New Generation Broking Group has found that building trust in the insurance sector is one of the industry’s ongoing problems, with customers finding it difficult to see the value of insurance.
Research carried out by the CII has suggested that insurance brokers could add huge value to SMEs. However, as consumers grow doubtful about the products and services available, brokers have to overcome quite a few barriers in order to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA reveals measures to increase consumer protection in retail markets
- Brokerbility and Ataraxia-founder Stuart Randall sets up fresh broker service
- Allianz swaps flagship Manchester office for sustainable building
- Right Choice targets further deals after Bennetts buy
- Climate activists increase pressure on Lloyd's
- Open GI partners with Arkel on home product
- One Call suffers system failure