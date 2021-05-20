Insurance Age

Income up in acquisitive Q1 for Ardonagh

David Ross
  • Insurance Age staff
Ardonagh Group has posted an increase in Ebitda and income for the first quarter of 2021.

A statement highlighted that group income increased by 24.8% to £199.7m while Ebitda also went up to £66.3m (Q1 2020: £43.6m).

Its Advisory segment contributed £77.4m (Q1 2020: £59.2m), while its retail division reported a slightly decreased income of £57.5m (Q1 2020: £58.7m) for the quarter.

Specialty added £50.2m (Q1 2020: £41.1m) to income levels, while the new international division added £14.7m.

