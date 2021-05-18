Open GI partners with Arkel on home product

Open GI has teamed up with Arkel Underwriting in a move that will see Arkel’s home product, Adapt Home, become available for Open GI brokers.

The product was launched earlier this month and allows brokers to write both standard and non-standard risks for all types of properties.

According to Arkel, which is part of Atec group which trades as Ceta, the policy is adaptable if risks change.

Flexible

Kris Lee, Arkel Underwriting’s chief underwriting officer, said: “We are delighted to be