Qlaims partners with Hedron Network

Qlaims has partnered with Hedron Network in order to offer network members a new claims and risk management solution.

Under the arrangement, Hedron Network partner brokers will be able to access bespoke rates for schemes and portfolios, with embedded wordings, as well as accessing the Qlaims Insurance standard policy, which is available via Acturis or Qlaims’ quote-and-bind, U-Quote.

Qlaims stated that it is the network’s first risk management partner to be announced since GRP completed the