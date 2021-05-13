Biba plans return to Manchester in 2022
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) is planning a return to Manchester and a face-to-face conference for 2022.
Commenting from the 2021 conference studio, Huw Edwards, BBC broadcaster and Biba conference host, said that the organisation would like to hold the 2022 Biba conference and exhibition at Manchester Central.
The event will take place on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 May, if epidemiological circumstances are favourable.
Steve White, chief executive at Biba, said: “We were
