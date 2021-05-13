Insurance Age

Biba plans return to Manchester in 2022

Biba 2016 Manchester Central
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) is planning a return to Manchester and a face-to-face conference for 2022.

Commenting from the 2021 conference studio, Huw Edwards, BBC broadcaster and Biba conference host, said that the organisation would like to hold the 2022 Biba conference and exhibition at Manchester Central.

The event will take place on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 May, if epidemiological circumstances are favourable.

Steve White, chief executive at Biba, said: “We were

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. “Wake-up call” for brokers as FCA zones in on fair value
  2. Biba conference site crashes
  3. Aon/WTW to divest $3.6bn of assets to Gallagher ahead of merger
  4. Interview: Allianz's Simon McGinn on challenges and opportunities in a hard market
  5. FSCS reduces broker levy for 2021/22
  6. Seventeen Group snaps up Ruislip-based broker
  7. Biba 2021: The Future of Broking

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: