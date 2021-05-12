Biba conference site crashes

Registered attendees of the Biba 2021 virtual conference have reported being unable to get onto the broker the platform this morning.

Having first flagged that the website was working slowly due to the number of people trying to access it, Biba initially blamed the downtime on a wider Amazon server issue but has since retracted this comment.

It is understood that Amazon is not aware of any global server issue presently but the web services provider will look into potential disruption.

In a