Biba 2021: Keith Frampton given posthumous Francis Perkins award

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has awarded Keith Frampton its Francis Perkins award for his tireless work bringing appropriate insurance cover to members of the armed forces and his commitment to Biba.

Frampton, formerly of Forces Insurance, was a Biba East Midland committee member and served on Biba’s Motor Panel including as its chair from 2017. His work on the Armed Forces Covenant saw him sit on the financial services steering group and visit Number 10 Downing Street