PIB buys Jersey-based CBCJ

PIB Group has bought CBC Insurance (Jersey) for an undisclosed sum.

The consolidator stated that the deal will bolster its presence across the Channel Islands.

CBCJ, which specialises in professional indemnity and director’s & officers liability insurance, property and associated covers including development, construction and W&I cover for merger and acquisition transactions, is headquartered in St. Helier in Jersey.

Team

The team is led by managing director Si Aziz and director Stephen Potts