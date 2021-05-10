Ardonagh Advisory to purchase PMI specialist Usay Group

Ardonagh Advisory has today announced it is set to by Usay Group, subject to regulatory approval.

Established in 2008, the company offers comparison services for health insurance, life insurance and income protection.

Upon completion, Usay will operate as part of the Ardonagh Advisory platform, complementing existing offerings from Towergate Health & Protection.

Rob Worrell, CEO of Ardonagh Advisory said: “It’s great to be continuing the growth story of Ardonagh Advisory today, which I’m